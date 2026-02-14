Unai Elgezabal Injury: Available for derby

Elgezabal (undisclosed) didn't train with the team Saturday but is available for Sunday's derby against Valencia, coach Luis Castro said in the press conference. "If we went, he will be available."

Elgezabal missed team training Saturday for undisclosed reasons but is an option for Sunday's derby against Valencia. This situation warrants close attention, especially since he had just returned last match from a long-term knee injury and could not be fully fit to start. If he had to find a bench role, Kervin Arriaga (head) could step in after recently working his way back to full fitness.