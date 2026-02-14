Unai Elgezabal Injury: Could miss derby

Elgezabal (undisclosed) didn't train with the team Saturday and is a doubt for Sunday's derby against Valencia, according to Mundo Levante.

Elgezabal missed team training Saturday for undisclosed reasons and is now a real question mark heading into Sunday's derby against Valencia. This situation warrants close attention, especially since he had just returned last match from a long-term knee injury and could have picked up a setback. It would be a tough break for Levante, as he was lined up to start in central defense, and if he cannot go, Kervin Arriaga (head) could step in after recently working his way back to full fitness.