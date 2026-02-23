Unai Elgezabal Injury: Still dealing with knee issues

Elgezabal (knee) missed the last two games since he is still dealing with his issues, according to German Munoz from El Chiringuito TV.

Elgezabal still isn't fully cleared to go as he continues to deal with lingering knee issues. He was trending toward being available for Sunday's clash against Barcelona, but in the end he couldn't get over the line physically and was held out because he wasn't fit enough to feature. After opening the season as a regular in the starting XI, he now looks unlikely to regain a starting role until he's back at full speed under coach Luis Castro.