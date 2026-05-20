Unai Gomez Injury: Doubtful for season finale

Gomez (undisclosed) trained separately from the rest of the squad Wednesday, three days before Athletic Club's season finale against Real Madrid, according to Edu Velasco Jr of El Chiringuito TV.

Gomez's absence from the main session raises doubts about his availability for Saturday's final fixture of the season, with no further details provided on the nature of the issue. The club will assess his condition over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement at the Bernabeu. Robert Navarro is expected to start in the attacking midfield role should Gomez be unable to feature Saturday.