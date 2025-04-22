Fantasy Soccer
Unai Gomez headshot

Unai Gomez Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Gomez is questionable for Wednesday's match against Las Palmas due to an apparent injury, according to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Juanma Velasco of Marca. "Let's see how Unai is, who ended up touched the other day against Barcelona."

Gomez is going to be a late call for Wednesday, with the midfielder suffering a knock in the club's last contest when facing Barcelona. The good news is it doesn't appear to be too serious, as he is already questionable and could make a return. He did start in their last outing, so this could force a change, with Nico Williams (groin) or Alvaro Djalo as possible replacements.

Unai Gomez
Athletic
