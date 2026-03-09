Unai Gomez Injury: Suffers knee injury

Gomez (knee) suffered a knee injury in the previous match against Barcelona and will be out for the time being, the club announced.

Gomez was forced off in the 10th minute of the previous match against Barcelona due to a left knee injury and will be absent for the time being while he continues to be evaluated to monitor his recovery. The forward had started the last three matches, so his absence could be felt, while Gorka Guruzeta is expected to start up front in his place.