Unai Gomez Injury: Trains with ball Thursday

Gomez (knee) was spotted training with the ball Thursday, according to Edu Velasco Jr from El Chiringuito.

Gomez picked up a knee injury in the last game against Barcelona but was back on the training ground this week, getting touches on the ball during Thursday morning's session. Even so, the timeline for the attacking midfielder's full return remains unclear, and Saturday's matchup with Girona likely comes a little too soon for him to be in the mix. If Gomez ends up sitting this one out, the door could swing open for Alex Berenguer to slide back into the starting XI on the left wing against the Catalan side.