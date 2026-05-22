Unai Gomez News: Available for season finale

Gomez (undisclosed) has been cleared and is available for Saturday's season finale against Real Madrid, the club posted.

Gomez had been training separately from the rest of the squad earlier in the week, raising doubts over his involvement in the final fixture of the season at the Bernabeu. His clearance is a welcome boost for Athletic Club heading into what promises to be a significant occasion, with the club able to call upon one of their key attacking options in the rotation for the curtain closer against the Merengues. Gomez scored and assisted once to go with 23 shots and 23 crosses in 25 La Liga games (11 starts) this campaign.