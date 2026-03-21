Unai Gomez headshot

Unai Gomez News: Option against Betis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Gomez (knee) is an option for Sunday's clash against Real Betis, the club posted.

Gomez has shaken off the knee issue that kept him out of the last match against Girona and is back in the mix for Sunday's showdown with Real Betis. The midfielder started each of the Basques' last three games before that absence but is still more likely to slide back into a rotational role moving forward.

Unai Gomez
Athletic
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