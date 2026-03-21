Unai Gomez News: Option against Betis
Gomez (knee) is an option for Sunday's clash against Real Betis, the club posted.
Gomez has shaken off the knee issue that kept him out of the last match against Girona and is back in the mix for Sunday's showdown with Real Betis. The midfielder started each of the Basques' last three games before that absence but is still more likely to slide back into a rotational role moving forward.
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