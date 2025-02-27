Unai Lopez Injury: Aiming at Real Madrid return

Lopez (hamstring) returned to training this week but is aiming toward being available for the clash against Real Madrid on March 9, Pablo Villa of MARCA reports.

Even though seeing Lopez back on the field should be a good sign, the game against Sevilla will be too early for him as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring problem. As such, the earliest he might be able to return to action will be the matchup against Real Madrid on March 9, and that'll be depending on his recovery process.