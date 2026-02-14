Unai Lopez Injury: Available against Atletico

Lopez (groin) is back available for Sunday's clash against Atletico but will have to be monitored, coach Inigo Perez said in the press conference, according to Union Rayo. "We have to be careful with Unai, even though he's available for tomorrow, he keeps coming and going."

Lopez has been sidelined by a lingering groin issue that's kept him out since the first match of the new year, but he's back on the training pitch this week and has added intense individual sessions to his workload. The midfielder is now in the mix for Sunday's showdown against the Colchoneros, signaling real progress in his recovery. That said, the staff will manage his minutes carefully to avoid any setback and keep him trending in the right direction.