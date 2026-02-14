Unai Lopez headshot

Unai Lopez Injury: Available against Atletico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Lopez (groin) is back available for Sunday's clash against Atletico but will have to be monitored, coach Inigo Perez said in the press conference, according to Union Rayo. "We have to be careful with Unai, even though he's available for tomorrow, he keeps coming and going."

Lopez has been sidelined by a lingering groin issue that's kept him out since the first match of the new year, but he's back on the training pitch this week and has added intense individual sessions to his workload. The midfielder is now in the mix for Sunday's showdown against the Colchoneros, signaling real progress in his recovery. That said, the staff will manage his minutes carefully to avoid any setback and keep him trending in the right direction.

Unai Lopez
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Unai Lopez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Unai Lopez See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
205 days ago