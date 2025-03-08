Unai Lopez Injury: Fit to face Madrid
Lopez (hamstring) is an option for Sunday's match against Real Madrid, according to manager Inigo Perez, per Marca.
Lopez is back with the team and an option to face Real as expected a few weeks ago, with his recovery program appearing to have gone as planned. This ends a three match absence and he will look to see the start immediately, as he has only missed five starts all season when available.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now