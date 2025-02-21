Unai Lopez Injury: Remains out for Villarreal

Lopez will not feature in Saturday's clash against Villarreal, as he hasn't fully recovered from his hamstring injury, coach Inigo Perez said in the press conference.

Lopez is still recovering from the hamstring injury sustained against Valladolid and will not be available for Saturday's match against Villarreal. The coach has expressed hope that his recovery process will accelerate, making him a potential option for the match against Sevilla next Saturday. In the meantime, Pedro Diaz is expected to replace him in midfield.