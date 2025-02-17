Unai Lopez Injury: Won't play vs. Barca

Lopez won't play against Barcelona on Monday due to a hamstring injury, Alejandro Sanchez of Record reports.

Lopez picked up a hamstring injury in the 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Feb. 7, and while the club hasn't delivered an official update regarding his recovery process, that kind of injury usually needs two to three weeks to recover. On that frame, he's highly unlikely to be available for the Feb. 22 match against Villarreal, and he should be considered doubtful to face Sevilla on March 1.