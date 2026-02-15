Unai Lopez headshot

Unai Lopez News: Option from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Lopez (groin) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Atletico Madrid.

Lopez was deemed fit ahead of Sunday's match and is an option, with the midfielder an option from the bench. He has started in 14 of his 16 appearnces this season, notching three assists, so he will likely move back into the starting XI after testing his legs.

Unai Lopez
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Unai Lopez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Unai Lopez See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
206 days ago