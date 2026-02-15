Unai Lopez News: Option from bench
Lopez (groin) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Atletico Madrid.
Lopez was deemed fit ahead of Sunday's match and is an option, with the midfielder an option from the bench. He has started in 14 of his 16 appearnces this season, notching three assists, so he will likely move back into the starting XI after testing his legs.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Unai Lopez
