Unai Lopez News: Poor efficiency in service

Lopez registered one shot (one on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and eight corners in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Lopez took eight corners and did have a shot on goal, but only two of the midfielder's 11 crosses were considered accurate. Lopez's numbers might be impressive on the surface but that level of inefficiency won't generate good results against a Barcelona team which gave up only 36 goals in last year's LaLiga campaign.