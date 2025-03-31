Unai Lopez News: Provides assist in win
Lopez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Deportivo Alaves.
Lopez registered his first assist of the season as his corner kick cross was headed home by Pathe Ciss in the second minute of the match. The midfielder returned to the starting lineup after appearing as a substitute in his previous two games as he recovered from an injury.
