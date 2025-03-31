Fantasy Soccer
Unai Lopez

Unai Lopez News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Lopez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Deportivo Alaves.

Lopez registered his first assist of the season as his corner kick cross was headed home by Pathe Ciss in the second minute of the match. The midfielder returned to the starting lineup after appearing as a substitute in his previous two games as he recovered from an injury.

Unai Lopez
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
