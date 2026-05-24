Unai Lopez headshot

Unai Lopez News: Returns from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Lopez is no longer suspended and is an option again.

Lopez was out for the season finale but is an option again as they head into the next season, serving his one-match ban. He saw a strong season in which his club qualified for a Conference League final and a spot short of a European spot in the table, recording four assists in 28 appearances (19 starts).

Unai Lopez
Rayo Vallecano
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