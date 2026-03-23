Unai Lopez headshot

Unai Lopez News: Six crosses as a sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Lopez generated one shot (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Barcelona.

Lopez continued his run as a sub, only starting once in 11 games since the beginning of January. He didn't play in the previous game but came on with 31 minutes left in this game and took five corners. He has continued his run as Vallecano's second-highest set-piece taker. He has only attempted more crosses on two occasions this season.

Unai Lopez
Rayo Vallecano
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