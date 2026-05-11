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Unai Lopez News: Tallies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Lopez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and seven corners in Monday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Lopez was poor in service with none of his eight crosses being accurate but he did have volume on his side with seven corners. The midfielder can post big numbers on this volume against Valencia, a team which has let in 50 goals so far in La Liga play.

Unai Lopez
Rayo Vallecano
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