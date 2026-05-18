Unai Lopez News: Will miss season finale

Lopez will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga and will therefore miss Sunday's season finale against Alaves.

Lopez picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's season finale against Alaves. The midfielder has been mainly a rotational option for Rayo Vallecano this season and his absence will allow Pedro Diaz to get a larger role in the engine room for that clash. Lopez ends the season with four assists, a career high 36 chances created, 64 crosses and 55 corners across 28 La Liga appearances (19 starts).