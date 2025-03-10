Unai Marrero News: Concedes once in rare start

Marrero recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Sevilla.

Marrero made his first La Liga start of the season -- just the second of his career -- in Sunday's loss. He stepped in for Alejandro Remiro who was likely resting in between the two Europa League matches versus Manchester United. Marrero conceded one goal, a Chidera Ejuke strike just after halftime and made three saves. He will almost assuredly return to the bench next Sunday at Rayo Vallecano but could draw more starts later in the season if his side continues to progress in the Europa League.