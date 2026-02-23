Unai Marrero News: Makes bench Saturday

Marrero (face) was on the bench for Saturday's clash against Real Oviedo, confirming he is back available moving forward.

Marrero took a facial knock a few weeks back but the backup goalkeeper has now fully recovered and was back on the bench for Saturday's clash against Real Oviedo. That's a positive development for the Basques, who regain valuable depth between the posts after dealing with the setback. That said, Marrero is still unlikely to see the field as long as Alejandro Remiro is fit and available to handle starting duties.