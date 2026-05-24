Unai Marrero News: Seven saves in 1-1 draw

Unai Marrero recorded seven saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Espanyol. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Marrero made seven saves as his side drew 1-1 with Espanyol in the final game of the year. This was the youngsters' first start of the season, having played five games across La Liga and Europa League last year. In total he only kept one clean sheet in all these games.