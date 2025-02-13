Unai Nunez Injury: Back in training

Nunez (hamstring) returned to training this week and is expected to be an option for Sunday's game against Espanyol, Javier R. Beltran of Diario AS reports.

Nunez had missed Athletic's last two matches, but his return to training suggests he should be available for the weekend clash. Even if he's back, he shouldn't play a big role, as he's often been on the bench and has been limited to just four league outings in 2024/25.