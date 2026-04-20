Unai Nunez Injury: Returns to team training

Nunez (hamstring) returned to team training in the final session ahead of Tuesday's clash against Mallorca, according to Radio Esport Valencia 91.4.

Nunez had been sidelined with a hamstring issue and his absence had been felt in a Valencia back line already stretched by multiple defensive injuries. His return to the training pitch alongside his teammates ahead of the Mallorca fixture is an encouraging sign, and if he comes through the session without any setbacks he should be back in contention for Tuesday's clash. That said, it remains to be seen if he can start the game if ready to make the matchday squad. Pepelu could be the one covering in central defense against Mallorca if needed.