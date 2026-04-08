Unai Nunez Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Nunez is out for the time being due to a hamstring injury, according to his club.

Nunez is suffering from a hamstring injury and will now hit the sidelines, out for the time being with the injury. This will leave the club without a versatile starting defender, a bit of a rough loss for the club, as his last missed match was Feb. 1. This is yet another injury in the defense for the club, a bit of an issue for the club, with Thierry Correia and Jesus Vazquez likely to see more time due to the multiple absences.