Unai Nunez News: Back available against Girona

Nunez (hamstring) completed Friday's team training session and is available for Saturday's clash against Girona, according to coach Carlos Corberan, per Tribuna VCF. "Unai has been able to complete the training session. They have been short sessions. He is available and that is good news."

Nunez had been sidelined since picking up a hamstring issue and missed the Mallorca fixture despite returning to training during the week, but completing a full session is the final confirmation that he is ready to feature again. The defender should slot straight back into his starting role for Valencia against Girona, giving coach Corberan a welcome defensive option back in the fold as the club navigates the final stretch of the La Liga season.