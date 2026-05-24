Unai Nunez News: Four shots in finale

Nunez registered four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Nunez was productive in Saturday's season finale as he recorded four shots after not having more than one in any previous match this season. He also created one chance and recorded one cross on the attack. It was a solid loan spell for Nunez as he made 17 appearances (15 starts) over the back half of the season and kept two clean sheets with Valencia. He'll now head back to Celta Vigo, though he could be out on loan again next season.