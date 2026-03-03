Unai Nunez News: No-nonsense defending in win

Nunez generated one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Osasuna.

Nunez led the Valencia defensive effort with seven clearances Sunday as they outlasted Osasuna for a 1-0 home victory. The central defender also matched a team-high with two blocks across his 90 minute shift. Since joining Valencia on loan from Celta Vigo, Nunez has made eight tackles (four won), four interceptions and 21 clearances across four appearances (four starts).