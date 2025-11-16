Simon suffered a knock to his foot in an aerial challenge during Saturday's 4-0 win over Georgia. The goalkeeper played the full game but the issue seems to be a bit problematic since he was spotted limping while exiting the stadium Saturday night. The goalie will likely be assessed in the coming hours to know the extent of the issue and if he has to miss time. The issue should not make him miss the clash against Barcelona on Saturday, but if he had to ultimately miss it, Alex Padilla would be the one replacing him between the posts while he is out.