Unai Simon News: Allows one against Barcelona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Simon had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Barcelona.

Simon would make two saves and do well until around the 70th minute before allowing the lone goal of the match. This is now 12 straight league games with no clean sheet, a rough streak dating back to the start of December. He will have some work to do to match his 10 from last season, only with five all of this season, despite six more appearances.

Unai Simon
Athletic
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Unai Simon See More
