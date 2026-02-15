Unai Simon headshot

Unai Simon News: Allows one goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Simon registered no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Oviedo.

Simon did concede an early goal but Athletic's defense recovered well to prevent anything from getting near the goalkeeper in the second half. The veteran has an interesting matchup against Elche next. The side is near the bottom of the table but does have 31 goals scored in 24 league games.

Unai Simon
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Unai Simon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Unai Simon See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
206 days ago
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Tuesday, July 9: Spain vs. France
SOC
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Tuesday, July 9: Spain vs. France
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 9, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Spain vs. Morocco
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Spain vs. Morocco
Author Image
Ian Faletti
December 5, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 6
Author Image
Jack Burkart
December 5, 2022