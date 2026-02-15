Unai Simon News: Allows one goal
Simon registered no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Oviedo.
Simon did concede an early goal but Athletic's defense recovered well to prevent anything from getting near the goalkeeper in the second half. The veteran has an interesting matchup against Elche next. The side is near the bottom of the table but does have 31 goals scored in 24 league games.
