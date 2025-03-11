Unai Simon News: Allows one in draw

Simon made one save and conceded one goal during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Mallorca.

Simon couldn't do anything to prevent Antonio Raillo's powerful header from finding the back of the net in the 56th minute but, on the other hand, he didn't have the chance to make some saves to offset the goals allowed and restore some value to his fantasy output. One of La Liga's safest goalkeepers, Simon couldn't rack up a lot of clean sheets since returning from the serious wrist injury that made him miss multiple months at the start of the season but at the other hand he allowed multiple goals once over his 10 league starts.