Unai Simon News: Allows PK goal in win
Simon made one save and conceded a penalty goal during Friday's 2-1 win over Elche.
Simon looked to be on verge of keeping his first clean sheet in more than two months but than things change when he got beaten by Andre Silva from the penalty spot, what dramatically changed his fantasy output as he could just make one save during the rest of the game. With just two saves against four goals allowed over his last three starts, Simon doesn't profile as a must-have asset right now.
