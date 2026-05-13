Unai Simon News: Allows two in second half
Simon allowed two goals while making three saves during Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Espanyol.
Simon allowed both goals in the second half as Athletic dropped all three points Wednesday. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for eight saves over his last three starts. Athletic take on Celta Vigo at home on the weekend.
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