Unai Simon News: Beaten twice in win

Simon recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Deportivo Alaves.

It's hard to blame Simon for the two goals he conceded here -- one was an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box, and the other was a shot from very close range in which he was unable to react. Simon should remain Athletic's No. 1 option between the posts even if he struggles at times, but he's a matchup-based play right now due to Athletic's defensive woes.