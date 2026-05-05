Unai Simon headshot

Unai Simon News: Beaten twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Simon recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Deportivo Alaves.

It's hard to blame Simon for the two goals he conceded here -- one was an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box, and the other was a shot from very close range in which he was unable to react. Simon should remain Athletic's No. 1 option between the posts even if he struggles at times, but he's a matchup-based play right now due to Athletic's defensive woes.

Unai Simon
Athletic
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