Unai Simon headshot

Unai Simon News: Concedes late goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Simon registered two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Valencia.

Simon struggled in this match and eventually conceded the game's only goal, putting a major dent in Athletic's hopes for a Europe spot next season. He'll need to be much better in the next match against Espanyol but luckily it's a good matchup as the side has scored just 38 times in 35 league games.

Unai Simon
Athletic
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