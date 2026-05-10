Unai Simon News: Concedes late goal
Simon registered two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Valencia.
Simon struggled in this match and eventually conceded the game's only goal, putting a major dent in Athletic's hopes for a Europe spot next season. He'll need to be much better in the next match against Espanyol but luckily it's a good matchup as the side has scored just 38 times in 35 league games.
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