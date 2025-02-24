Unai Simon News: Concedes once in blowout win

Simon had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 7-1 victory over Valladolid.

Simon had a fairly easy day Sunday, although he did concede one goal early in the second half. He faced just three shots on target, thanks in part to Valladolid playing down a man for the final 34 minutes of the match. Simon faces a more difficult matchup Saturday at Atletico Madrid, a side which has scored 42 goals through 25 matches this season.