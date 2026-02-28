Unai Simon News: Concedes one
Simon had six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.
Simon recorded 19 passes, which included 11 long balls. He has now accumulated 13 saves and one clearance across the last five games, conceding six times. Next, he takes on table toppers Barcelona, who have netted 11 times in the last four games.
