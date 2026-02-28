Unai Simon headshot

Unai Simon News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Simon had six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Simon recorded 19 passes, which included 11 long balls. He has now accumulated 13 saves and one clearance across the last five games, conceding six times. Next, he takes on table toppers Barcelona, who have netted 11 times in the last four games.

Unai Simon
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Unai Simon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Unai Simon See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
219 days ago
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Tuesday, July 9: Spain vs. France
SOC
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Tuesday, July 9: Spain vs. France
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 9, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Spain vs. Morocco
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Spain vs. Morocco
Author Image
Ian Faletti
December 5, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 6
Author Image
Jack Burkart
December 5, 2022