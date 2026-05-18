Unai Simon News: Concedes one
Simon had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Celta Vigo.
Simon was only required to make one save and completed 12 passes. He has now accumulated eight saves in the last four games, conceding six goals. Next, he faces runners-up Real Madrid.
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