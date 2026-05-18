Unai Simon headshot

Unai Simon News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Simon had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Celta Vigo.

Simon was only required to make one save and completed 12 passes. He has now accumulated eight saves in the last four games, conceding six goals. Next, he faces runners-up Real Madrid.

Unai Simon
Athletic
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