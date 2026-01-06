Simón conceded from a long-range free kick in the 34th minute, but aside from that he was able to keep Bilbao from conceding in open play. Simón and the Bilbao defense have continued to struggle this season, allowing 25 goals in 19 league matches, a total that sits among the lower half of the league. They have also recorded just five clean sheets. His save percentage this season stands at 67.1 percent, which is low compared to other goalkeepers in LaLiga. Simón will look to bounce back against Mallorca, who sit 16th in the standings.