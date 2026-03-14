Unai Simon News: Concedes three goals
Simon made two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Girona.
Simon had a major letdown, allowing three goals to one of the least offensively dynamic teams in La Liga. He only made two saves, so it wasn't like he prevented too much more damage from happening either. He'll be in for another challenge up next against Betis, a team which has 42 goals scored in 27 La Liga games ahead of Sunday's clash.
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