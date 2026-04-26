Unai Simon News: Concedes three goals to Atletico

Simon made two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Atletico Madrid.

Simon failed to impress this time around, a stark contrast with his previous showing in which he denied a penalty kick and kept a clean sheet. He's now averaging 2.5 saves and 1.5 goals conceded per game over his last 10 matches played. His next chance to get back on track will come in a tricky visit to Alaves, who have scored multiple goals in four of their last five league contests.