Simon ended his first Champions League campaign in difficult fashion, conceding three goals in the club's heaviest home defeat in the competition. Despite the scoreline, he made three saves, including two from outside the box and an impressive one-on-one stop late in the match, though the rebound was converted. He finished the tournament with two clean sheets and 14 goals conceded across eight appearances, but a return to the competition next season looks very unlikely given his side's continued struggles. The team currently sits 13th in the league, has already conceded 30 goals compared to 29 last season, and has failed to keep a clean sheet in its last seven matches across all competitions. Simon will look to bounce back in his next outing against Real Sociedad on Sunday.