Unai Simon News: Concedes twice Sunday
Simon had three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Getafe.
Simon conceded two goals in Sunday's loss, his 14th consecutive match without a clean sheet. It also marked his 12th match this season conceding multiple goals. He faces a more difficult matchup Sunday versus Villarreal, a side which has scored 54 goals through 30 matches this season.
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