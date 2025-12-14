Simon struggled as his side paid the price for defensive errors during the defeat. It was the first time he finished a match with no saves since January, when it happened also against Celta. Prior to Sunday's slump, he was on a positive streak with 24 saves and five clean sheets over a seven-game period considering both domestic and European action. He'll look to get back on track in a home meeting against Espanyol, who have scored seven goals in as many away games during the current La Liga season.