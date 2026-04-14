Unai Simon News: Five saves in 2-1 defeat
Simon had five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Villarreal.
Simon continued a difficult run without a clean sheet, which has now been extended to 17 games. He has conceded twice in back-to-back games, making eight saves across these matches. In the league this season he has made five saves or more in six games, conceding 11 goals acrosses these matches.
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