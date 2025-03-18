Unai Simon News: Great performance in win

Simon recorded four saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Sevilla.

Simon had a great day between the posts for Athletic Club as they defeated Sevilla 1-0 on Sunday. In the match, Simon kept his third clean sheet in 11 La Liga starts, made four saves, one diving save, and two from inside his own box. Simon seems to be getting more consistent playing time as of late, but only in La Liga. He has yet to start a Europa League game for Athletic Club this season. However, their first match after the international break is a La Liga showdown against Osasuna, so Simon should feature in net once again.