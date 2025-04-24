Fantasy Soccer
Unai Simon News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Simon registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Las Palmas.

Simon kept his sixth clean sheet of the season while making just two saves against Las Palmas on Wednesday. He is no where near is clean sheet total from 2023/24 with 16, however the keeper is still having a decent campaign with an average of about 2.5 saves per game, allowing just under a goal per 90 minutes of play in La Liga.

Unai Simon
Athletic
